Amid Russian invasion, Samantha Ruth Prabhu hails Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky for THIS reason

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Monday gave a shoutout to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky for his courage amid the Russian invasion.

Taking to her Instagram story, Samantha shared a recent news article on Zelensky that read, 'History has found the Ukrainian President, and his courage is remarkable to witness.'

Russia entered its fifth day of launching a military invasion into Ukraine and the move has been condemned by several celebrities, who have taken to social media to extend their support to Ukraine.

On Sunday, actress Amy Jackson, who has acted in several Tamil films including the Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0', urged people to help children who are suffering in Ukraine as a result of the Russian invasion.

On Instagram, the actress posted pictures and a video clip from the New York Times that showed newborns moved from a Ukrainian hospital's neonatal Intensive Care Unit into a makeshift bomb shelter.

Actress Ileana D'cruz too termed the situation in Ukraine as 'heartbreaking. She added that she hopes people in the world can co-exist peacefully someday.

Meanwhile, Samantha recently completed 12 years in the film industry. She has a few interesting movies in the making. These include 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal', 'Shakuntalam' and 'Yashoda'. Samantha also reportedly has a Hollywood film in the pipeline.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 03:09 PM IST