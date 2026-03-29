Ameesha Patel Recalls LA Birthday Celebration With Salman Khan, Shares Unseen Throwback Photos

Actress Ameesha Patel took a trip down memory lane as she shared unseen throwback pictures from her birthday celebration in Los Angeles. The celebration featured none other than Salman Khan, adding a dose of star power to the special occasion.

The pictures, posted on Instagram, captured moments from a birthday celebration that took place during a world tour. One of the images shows Ameesha and Salman standing side by side during a cake-cutting ceremony, surrounded by friends and team members. While Ameesha is seen smiling brightly, Salman appears in a playful mood with a goofy expression. Another candid shot features Salman leaning in, seemingly whispering something into Ameesha’s ear.

Sharing the post, Ameesha wrote, “Throwback to my Birthday celebrations in Los Angelos USA- whilst on our world tour !! Sweetest bday cake cutting with @beingsalmankhan being his cutest self as always (sic)”, followed by heart emojis.

The actress has been actively engaging with her fans on social media, often sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life. Recently, she made headlines after getting stranded during a snowstorm in New York City. Turning the situation into a memorable experience, Ameesha posted a video enjoying the snowfall with her friends.

She captioned the clip, “NEW YORK - stuck in the blizzard n flights can't take off - so might as well make the most of the SNOWFALL @kuunalgoomer @shabspatel100.” In the video, the actor is seen walking through knee-deep snow, dressed in winter wear, making snowballs and enjoying the moment despite the freezing conditions.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ameesha made her Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai alongside Hrithik Roshan. She went on to deliver memorable performances in films such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Humraaz, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Race 2.

Most recently, she reprised her iconic role of Sakeena in Gadar 2, which marked her return to the big screen and was well received by audiences. The actress has not announced any of her upcoming projects yet.