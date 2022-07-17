Amaal Mallik and Manpreet Kaur Kaile spill the beans on their latest music video, Chalo Theek Hai

Pic: Viral Bhayani

Amaal Mallik and Manpreet Kaur Kaile feature in the music video of the song Chalo Theek Hai. The Free Press Journal caught up with the up for an exclusive interaction.

Elaborating the emotional tale of two beloveds in his latest video, Amaal reveals, “This is a dream come true for me. I make videos dil se, and sometimes I love to feature in the videos as well. The lyrics in this video have been penned by my childhood friend Kaushal.”

The video depicts the tale of two lovers from Kashmir. His beloved wishes to go to Australia and explore her career, and the boy supports her in fulfilling her dreams. Amaal elaborates, “Youngsters go through this kind of situation nowadays. It’s a great thing that kids want to fulfil their dreams. Be it men or women, everyone, while in love, are always supportive of each other. In this video, it’s me who stays back while she wishes to go ahead travelling abroad in the quest of fulfilling her dreams.”

When asked if he would make such a sacrifice in real life, Amaal gushes, “I will surely do it if it’s her dream. Usually, heartbreak songs capture the emotions of the listeners. But such positive videos with such good intentions also do well as love never flies, but with distance, love instils more cravings.”

He adds, “Surprisingly, in all my videos, every girl leaves me, and all my female fans feel happy about it!”

Manpreet, on the other hand, is on cloud nine for the response she has been getting for the music video. “I am overwhelmed with the entire acceptance that I have received for my first music video. I am happy as love is literally coming to me from every corner,” she shares.

Talking about the coincidence of the song, Manpreet reveals, “In the song, it has been depicted how I get an opportunity to fly off to Australia and make my career over there. But let me tell you that I am soon flying to Australia for my international debut, and the same thing has been cleverly used and shown in the music video too! Sometimes your career takes you to different parts of the world, but all the love you get from people remains the same. And that has been beautifully depicted in the music video.”

Manpreet got this video because of the sparkle in her eyes. “Yes, it was a sort of an audition. While I was in conversation with Daboo (Mallik) sir, he told me that he could notice a special spark in my eyes and thus, I was cast. Maybe he found me to be perfect to be pitied opposite Amaal,” she signs off.

The song is sung and composed by Amaal Mallik, written by Kaushal Kishore and directed by debutant Krish Trivedi. It has been shot for two days in the scenic locales of Kashmir.