'Am I Qualified?': Tamil Actor-Filmmaker Raghava Lawrence Hints At Political Entry, Seeks Fans' Opinion - VIDEO

Actor, choreographer and producer Raghava Lawrence sparked speculation about a possible political entry after sharing a video on social media and seeking advice from his fans and the public. On Friday (June 12), the actor revealed that he is seriously considering stepping into politics and asked people to guide him on whether he should take the plunge.

Lawrence said the decision comes after years of reflection and changing circumstances in his life. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Do your duty sincerely, without expecting anything in return. I Need Your Advice and Guidance."

He further said, "I never imagined entering politics. I never had any intention of earning money or seeking a seat. My only thought was that if someone I believed in and close to me entered politics, I would stand by them and work alongside them to serve society on a larger scale than I was already doing as an individual."

Explaining why he is now thinking differently, Lawrence added, "Today, circumstances have brought me to a point where I need to enter politics."

The actor urged people to watch his video before forming an opinion. "I request you to watch the video till the end and share your thoughts with me. Your advice and guidance mean a lot to me as I take this important step with all your blessings," he said.

In the video, Lawrence spoke at length about his understanding of politics, his commitment to social service and the experiences that influenced his thinking. Referring to his personal philosophy, he said he has always believed in the principle, "Do your duty sincerely, without expecting its reward."

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The actor also recalled a time when he was ready to enter politics alongside superstar Rajinikanth after the latter announced his political plans. However, he eventually dropped the idea because his mother was strongly opposed to it.

According to Lawrence, when he told his mother that politics would help him support more children and expand his charitable work, she replied, "'You help with the money you have now. We don't need to enter politics'."

He later mentioned that Rajinikanth's health concerns and the superstar's decision not to enter politics also influenced his own decision to stay away.

Lawrence said the idea resurfaced when actor-turned-politician Vijay announced his political entry. He recalled discussing Vijay's growing public support with his mother after election results and noticing a change in her outlook.

For the first time, he said, she appeared open to the possibility of him entering politics. According to Lawrence, his mother has now given him her blessing.

Ending the video on an emotional note, the actor turned to his fans for guidance and asked, "I am asking my fans, who I consider equal to my mother. You tell me, Can I come to politics? Do I have the qualification? Comment and let me know."

While Lawrence has not officially announced any political affiliation or party, his video sparked curiosity about his future plans and whether he will soon join the growing list of film personalities entering public life.