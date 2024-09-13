“Always Wanted To Talk About Women Through Cinema”: Actress Paoli Dam Opens Up On Women’s Empowerment, Feminism and Equality

Paoli Dam, who came to national prominence with the portrayal of bold and daring Kaavya Krishna in the 2012 film Hate Story, got her first break three years prior in the Bengali film Kaalbela. Directed by renowned filmmaker Goutam Ghose, Paoli played Madhabilata and received praise from critics. Twenty-five years later, Paoli is regarded as one of the best actresses to grace Bengali cinema.

Recently, the 43-year-old sat down with veteran journalist and film critic Shoma A Chatterji for an exclusive interview for Connected to India, wherein Paoli spoke about subjects like women’s empowerment, feminismfeminism,

About equality, Paoli said: “If you believe in equality, you’ll be dealing with things in equal spaces.”

The actor, who has worked in all three forms—ttelevision, films, and web series, said she is selective about her scripts and advocates— for fresh talents and new writers in the Bengali film industry.