 'Always Felt Uglier In India': Mean Girls Star Avantika Reveals Colourism Made Her Move Back To USA
Indian-American actress Avantika Vandanapu recently opened up about facing colourism in India.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 03:07 PM IST
Talking to Cosmopolitan, Avantika said that she has always felt uglier in India than she has in the United States, as the colourism situation was primarily one of the biggest reasons why.

Further, she added that there’s a perception that North Indian women are more beautiful than South Indian women.

"And the South Indian women who do reach insane levels of success in India are very light-skinned—some have become lighter-skinned," she added.

Avantika expressed joy and said that seeing herself represented in Bridgerton season 2’s Charithra Chandran and Simone Ashley—beautiful, dusky-skinned women—South Indian women—in Hollywood made her happy.

"And I have definitely found that the odds are a bit less stacked against me here than they are there because I can’t change my skin color. But I can convince people that I’m talented, that I deserve an opportunity or that I have a voice that needs to be heard," said Avantika.

On the work front, Avantika was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Big Girls Don’t Cry, where she played the role of Ludo. The series also starred Pooja Bhatt, Mukul Chadda, Raima Sen, Zoya Hussain, Tenzin Lhakyila, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, and Afrah Sayed, among others.

Next, the actress will be seen in A Crown of Wishes and will be taking on the role of Princess Gauri.

