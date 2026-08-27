Alpha OTT Release Date Announced: Check When And Where Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s High-Octane Action Film Will Premiere Online

Alpha OTT Release Date | Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s much-awaited action thriller Alpha is set to make its digital debut soon, giving fans another chance to watch the high-octane film after its theatrical run on July 3, 2026. The film, directed by Shiv Rawail, is part of Yash Raj Films’ ambitious Spy Universe and marks a major addition to the franchise.

Female-led spy thriller

Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, portraying highly trained agents who find themselves caught in a dangerous mission. The film promises intense action sequences, espionage, drama and a gripping storyline, while also placing two female characters at the centre of a spy thriller.

OTT release details

The much-awaited film is set to be released on Netflix, starting from August 28, 2026. The streaming giant shared the poster of the film with a caption that reads, "Get ready to join the Alpha gang ❤️‍🔥 Watch Alpha, out 28 August, on Netflix!."

The movie has generated significant interest because of its connection with the YRF Spy Universe, which includes popular titles such as Ek Tha Tiger, War and Pathaan. The franchise is known for its larger-than-life action, interconnected characters and elaborate spy missions. The film became the 9th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026.

What is Alpha About?

The film follows Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as elite agents who take on a high-risk assignment. As the mission unfolds, they face powerful enemies and challenging situations that test their skills, courage and loyalty.

The film centres on Sita, a girl abducted as an infant and trained to be an incredibly powerful assassin through the use of a unique healing serum. Upon discovering the truth, she collaborates with her estranged sister, Durga, and intelligence leaders to thwart the rogue commander responsible for the perilous program.

Spy Universe expansion

With Alia and Sharvari leading the story, Alpha also brings a fresh female-led perspective to the Spy Universe. Their performances, action sequences and chemistry have been among the key talking points surrounding the film.