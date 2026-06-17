'Alpha Ko Promote Karne Ki Jagah...': Did Kangana Ranaut Slam Her Fans After Trailer Of Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Starrer Was Released? Fact Check

Did Kangana Ranaut Slam Her Fans After Trailer Of Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Starrer Was Released? Fact Check |

A post allegedly attributed to Bollywood actress and politician Kangana Ranaut is currently going viral on social media. The post appears to mock her own fans for promoting Alpha instead of her film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata and even refers to the latter as her "20th disaster." However, there is no evidence to suggest that Kangana actually shared the post, and it appears to be fake.

The viral post, rumoured to have been shared by Kangana, read, "Mere fans #Alpha ko promot karne ki jagah agar #BharatBhagyaVidhata ki tickets buy kar lete aaj meri back to back 20th disaster nahi hoti." The post further read, "Idhar to election ki Tarah modi ji ki bhi help nahi le sakti kyunki unki biopic khud disaster hoti hai."

Kangana Ranaut cooked her fans after #bharatbhhagyaviddhaa disaster verdict 😭 pic.twitter.com/HXZjvf0k61 — r (@bekhayalime) June 17, 2026

Sharing a screenshot of the alleged post, a social media user wrote, "Kangana Ranaut cooked her fans after #bharatbhhagyaviddhaa disaster verdict." The claim quickly gained traction online, with many users believing it to be genuine. However, a closer look suggests that the post was never uploaded by Kangana. Several users pointed out inconsistencies and called out the misinformation, with one commenting, "Stop spreading fake news."

As of now, Kangana has not made any such statement on her official social media handles, indicating that the viral post is fabricated and falsely attributed to the actress.

Bharat Bhagya Vidhata released in theatres on June 12, 2026. The historical thriller, directed by Manoj Tapadia, is based on the bravery of the staff at Mumbai's Cama Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks and features Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. According to the latest Sacnilk data, the film has earned approximately Rs. 5.42 crore net in India in five days, after collecting around Rs. 52 lakh on Day 5 (Tuesday). Sacnilk's latest box office chart lists the film's five-day India net collection at Rs. 4.90 crore–Rs. 5.42 crore range, indicating a modest run at the box office amid competition from other releases.