Alpha Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Starrer Show A Jump On Tuesday?

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction |

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Alpha was released on Friday, July 3, 2026. The movie took a decent start at the box office and collected Rs. 9.25 crore net India on its first day. The Shiv Rawail directorial showed a good jump at the box office, and during its first weekend it earned Rs. 34 crore net in India (according to Sacnilk).



Now, all eyes were on the film's Monday collection, but shockingly it showed a huge drop at the box office, and collected Rs. 3.85 crore on its day four, taking the total to Rs. 37.85 crore net in India.



On Tuesdays, movies usually show a jump at the box office because of the affordable ticket prices. However, as per early estimates, we can expect Alpha to collect around Rs. 3.5 crore on its day five. But, if the footfalls in the late night show are better, the collection can be more as well. For now, we can expect the five day collection to be around Rs. 41-42 crore.

Alpha Box Office Collection Worldwide



Meanwhile, when it comes to the worldwide gross collection, Alpha has minted Rs. 63.64 crore at the box office, in four days.



The numbers are good if we look at the genre of a female-led action film. However, according to reports, Alpha is made on a budget of Rs. 100-130 crore, so the collection till now is strictly average.

Alpha Review



The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Alpha is not a bad film that we expected it to be after watching the teaser and trailer. It is a classy action entertainer that you can watch in theatres once for sure. But don't compare it with Dhurandhar, as both are totally different films. Also, Alia Bhatt fans, just book your tickets right away!"