Entertainment

Updated on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 05:39 PM IST

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' Hindi version to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on THIS date

The film's Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions premiered on the streamer on January 7.
PTI
The Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun's blockbuster "Pushpa: The Rise" will premiere on Prime Video on January 14, the streamer announced on Monday.

The announcement comes at a time when the Hindi version of the Telugu action thriller is still clocking in impressive numbers at the box office, having minted Rs 80.48 cr since its theatrical release on December 17.

"The fire is going to burn brighter! Watch #PushpaOnPrime in Hindi, Jan 14," the official account of Prime Video tweeted.

The film's Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions premiered on the streamer on January 7.

Written and directed by Sukumar, "Pushpa: The Rise" also features Rashmika Mandanna and Malayalam cinema star Fahadh Faasil in his Telugu debut.

The film's sequel, "Pushpa: The Rule" is scheduled to begin production this year.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 05:39 PM IST
