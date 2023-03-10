Allu Arjun defeats Prabas to become the highest-paid Telugu actor

Allu Arjun | Photo from Instagram

Allu Arjun is one of the biggest superstars in the South Indian industry. Interestingly, this Telugu actor has now become the highest-paid actor in Tollywood. Yes, you read that right! The title belonged to Baahubali 2 star Prabhas earlier. However, the Pushpa actor has finally managed to dethrone him from this position.

Reportedly, the actor is charging a huge sum of money as a fee for his debut in a Hindi movie alongside filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Here’s how much Allu Arjun demanded

A source close to the development told India Today that Allu Arjun has been offered an amount of Rs. 125 crore for the T-Series production. Earlier, it was revealed in a similar publication that Prabhas charges Rs. 100 crores for his projects.

Earlier this month, Allu Arjun had confirmed teaming up with Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Been looking forward to this combination for quite some time now. @imvangasandeepgaru’s magic is something that personally touches me. Hopefully, we will give a memorable film that will be remembered for a long time."

As per early reports, this upcoming film was named 'Bhadrakali'. It was also told that the title is largely spiritual and that the film will be largely associated with a similar idea.

What’s next for Allu Arjun?

Besides this, the actor is also in the news due to the much-talked-about sequel to his film Pushpa: The Rise. After its phenomenal success, all eyes are on the second part, titled ‘Pushpa: The Rule', and fans regularly request the film’s update.

Apart from Allu Arjun, this Sukumar directorial also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Recently, reports of actress Sai Pallavi joining the cast also arrived.