All the single ladies, Asha Parekh is your long lost guru!

Honored by Padma Shri, Asha Parekh is one of the best actresses that Indian cinema has ever seen. From 'Teesri Manzil' to 'Kati Patang', she has given many hits and won various awards for her performance. But it's not acting that we need to learn from her, rather how to slay at life.

In her autobiography 'The Hit Girl', the legendary actress has opened up about her relationship with director Nasir Hussain, how she decided not to marry him and chose to stay single all her life.

In an interview with IANS, she revealed "Nasir saab was the only man I ever loved. I was enamoured by him. I loved him. But it was not meant to be. It would’ve been worthless to write an autobiography if I didn’t write about the people who mattered in my life."