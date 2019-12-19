Alia Bhatt to be paired with new actor in Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Alia Bhatt is about to start work on her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is being made by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress has been spotted visiting the filmmaker’s office many a times after the official announcement on the film was made. There have been many speculations about the actor who will be paired with her, but now according to latest buzz Bhansali is willing to cast fresh face in the film.

A source says, “Initially Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his team were considering some young actors which have already been launched and proved their acting skills. However later the team thought it would be ideal for them to cast a fresh face so they are currently looking for a new actor and have been conducting auditions for the same. However Bhansali has not officially confirmed any other casting apart from Alia for this film so far.”

Earlier it was reported that actors like Ranveer Singh, Ishaan Khattar, Kartik Aaryan and Ajay Devgn were in talks with the director to be part of this film, but the production house did not confirm any of these rumours.

Alia has already started preparations for this role, and has been attending reading sessions and workshops for the same.