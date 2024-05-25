 Alec Baldwin To Face Trial For Firing Prop Gun On Sets Of Rust
Alec Baldwin will face trial for involuntary manslaughter following the tragic shooting on Rust sets

ANIUpdated: Saturday, May 25, 2024, 04:41 PM IST
Alec Baldwin |

Alec Baldwin will face trial for involuntary manslaughter following the tragic shooting on the set of the movie Rust. A New Mexico judge has rejected Baldwin's efforts to have the case dismissed, ensuring that the actor will stand trial starting July 9, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

In a ruling delivered on Friday, Santa Fe Judge Mary Sommer denied Baldwin's motion to dismiss the indictment, stating that there was no prosecutorial misconduct.

"The court does not find prosecutorial bad faith," the judge's order read. This decision underscores that the proceedings against Baldwin were conducted fairly and impartially, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The incident, which resulted in the death of the film's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, occurred when Baldwin allegedly fired a prop gun that contained a live round.

Baldwin, who was also a producer on the low-budget Western, has been accused of negligence for failing to adhere to industry safety norms and for hiring an inexperienced armourer.

Prosecutors argue that Baldwin's actions, including his decision to skip initial firearms training, directly contributed to the fatal shooting. If convicted, Baldwin could face up to 18 months in prison, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Baldwin's defence team presented several arguments to support their dismissal request.

They claimed that the prosecution acted in bad faith, failed to disclose exculpatory evidence, and did not properly instruct the grand jury.

However, Judge Sommer dismissed these claims, emphasizing that the prosecutors had no obligation to present evidence favourable to Baldwin.

"Prosecutors have broad discretion as to what evidence to present to, or exclude from, the grand jury," Sommer wrote, adding that any good-faith decisions made by the prosecutor are not subject to review once an indictment is returned, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The judge also sided with the district attorney's office regarding the grand jury instructions, asserting that the instructions provided were appropriate and that the process was correctly followed.

This ruling solidifies the path toward Baldwin's trial, which is set to begin on July 9.

This development follows the sentencing of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armourer on the set of 'Rust,' who received an 18-month prison sentence in April.

Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for loading the live round into the firearm that Baldwin discharged.

As the trial date approaches, the case continues to draw significant public and media attention, with many awaiting the court's final judgment on this tragic incident.

