 Al Pacino, 83, Welcomes Baby Boy With 29-Year-Old Girlfriend Noor Alfallah
It was in May when the news came that 29-year-old Alfallah, a film producer, was eight months pregnant.

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
Los Angeles: Hollywood veteran Al Pacino and his producer girlfriend Noor Alfallah have become parents to a baby boy.

The 83-year-old actor's representative confirmed the news to People magazine, revealing that the couple have named their son Roman Pacino.

Alfallah has been linked to Pacino since April 2022. They first sparked romance rumours after they were photographed grabbing dinner together.

Pacino shares daughter Julie Marie, 33 with his former girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant. He also is a father to 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo, whom he dated from 1997 to 2003.

Pacino's "The Godfather" and "Heat" co-star Robert de Niro welcomed his seventh child last month at the age of 79 with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

article-image

