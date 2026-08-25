Akshay Oberoi Starts Shooting For Prakash Jha's Aashram 4, Praises Director: 'He Has A Unique Way Of Telling Stories'

Actor Akshay Oberoi has joined the cast of Aashram 4 and has begun shooting for the upcoming season of Prakash Jha’s popular web series. While his character is expected to play an important role in the new chapter, the makers have chosen not to reveal much about it yet.

The series, which premiered in 2020, revolves around Bobby Deol’s Baba Nirala, a self-styled godman whose growing influence and controversial world form the centre of the story. Over the years, Aashram has built a strong following with its dark narrative, complex characters and performances.

The fourth season recently went on floors following a mahurat ceremony, marking the beginning of the next chapter in the franchise. Akshay’s addition has now added another layer of curiosity, particularly because little is known about the character he will play or how he will fit into Baba Nirala’s world.

Announcing his association with the series on social media, Akshay spoke about the appeal of joining Jha’s fictional universe. "Joining a show like Aashram is genuinely exciting because it has created such a strong and distinctive world over the years. Prakash Jha sir has a very unique way of telling stories, and the characters in this universe are never straightforward. When I heard about my character, I was immediately intrigued."

He added, "There is a lot I cannot reveal at this stage because we are keeping the details under wraps, but I can say that it is a role that challenged me and made me very excited to come on board. I’m really looking forward to being part of this world and working with Prakash Jha and the incredible team."

Meanwhile, the actor will also be seen in Yash and Kiara Advani's much-hyped film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grownups. Akshay will also be seen in Love Lottery.