Akshay Kumar's Stellar Performance In OMG 2 Trailer - Fans Ecstatic For Release

After the success of OMG, actor Akshay Kumar is back with a bang. The film has an ensemble star cast, with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam playing key roles. The film’s announcement created havoc that has continued with the first look and teaser, creating curiosity for the trailer. The satirical comedy-drama is a much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster hit ‘OMG- Oh My God!’ which was a critical and commercial success in 2012.

OMG 2 is a story of a common man, revolving around Pankaj Tripathi who plays a father seeking justice for his son. Akshay Kumar’s character guides him through difficult times playing a pivotal role in the film as his mentor. Akshay Kumar's look in this film became a major talking point right from the moment, the first look was first unveiled. Pankaj Tripathi's impeccable comic timing and captivating camaraderie between him and Akshay Kumar on the screen will be something that the audience will be eagerly waiting to watch.

The film takes storytelling to a whole new level, revolving around Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi), a family man of faith, who takes on the system to defend his beloved son. Apart from the visual storytelling and promising cast, the trailer also features some brilliant one-liners that are metaphorical and convey the message without being too preachy. The songs Har Har Mahadev and Oonchi Oonchi Waadi have already gained huge success, which adds to the excitement for the trailer release.

The film also stars Arun Govil, Pawan Malhotra, and Govind Namdev. It is produced by Cape of Good Films, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah, and Rajesh Bahl, while Dr. Chandraprakash Diwedi is the creative producer of the movie. The film is slated for release on August 11, 2023."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)