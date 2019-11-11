Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara is already setting fashion goals with her extraordinary sling bag

Doting dad Akshay Kumar doesn’t want his daughter Nitara to grow up just yet. The action superstar time and again gives his fans an insight on time spent with his little girl. From taking her on train rides, to morning walks, to being her personal fitness coach, he can easily win daddy of the year award.
Akshay Kumar recently stepped out with wife Twinkle Khanna's grandmother Betty Kapadia and Nitara for a movie at Juhu PVR. The paparazzi captured some moments in frames as usual. However, it was Nitara's sling bag that grabbed attention of fashion enthusiasts. It was a quirky gold disc style bag shaped as an emoji with it's rainbow coloured tongue popping out. It certainly proved the little one knows a thing or two about accessorizing.
Meanwhile, Akshay recently dropped the first look and release date of his yet another film titled Bell Bottom. His previous film was 'Housefull 4' which managed to hit century and rake in Rs 109 crores within five days of its release.
The Bollywood's powerhouse has a number of films lined up throughout the year. He is currently awaiting the release of his film 'Good Newwz' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he will also be seen in 'Laxxmi Bomb', 'Sooryavanshi' which just shows his dedication towards his craft.
