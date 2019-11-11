Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara is already setting fashion goals with her extraordinary sling bag

Doting dad Akshay Kumar doesn’t want his daughter Nitara to grow up just yet. The action superstar time and again gives his fans an insight on time spent with his little girl. From taking her on train rides, to morning walks, to being her personal fitness coach, he can easily win daddy of the year award.

Akshay Kumar recently stepped out with wife Twinkle Khanna's grandmother Betty Kapadia and Nitara for a movie at Juhu PVR. The paparazzi captured some moments in frames as usual. However, it was Nitara's sling bag that grabbed attention of fashion enthusiasts. It was a quirky gold disc style bag shaped as an emoji with it's rainbow coloured tongue popping out. It certainly proved the little one knows a thing or two about accessorizing.