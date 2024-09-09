Akshay Kumar Reunites With Priyadarshan After 14 Years For Horror-Comedy Bhooth Bangla; First Look Out

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is celebrating his 57th birthday on Monday (September 9), announced his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla with filmmaker Priyadarshan. The actor-director has frequently worked together in the past and for this film, they have teamed up after 14 years.

Bhooth Bangla is a horror-comedy which will be produced by Ektaa Kapoor. The film is expected to go on floors soon and will hit the big screens in 2025.

Akshay took to his official social media accounts to share the first look motion poster of the film. In the video, Akshay's character is seen holding a bowl of milk. A black cat is seen sitting on his shoulder.

Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of ‘Bhooth Bangla'! I’m beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years. This dream collaboration has been a long time coming… can’t wait to share this… pic.twitter.com/2Wnim0mWBu — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2024

Along with the motion poster, the actor wrote, "Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of ‘Bhooth Bangla'! I’m beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years."

"This dream collaboration has been a long time coming… can’t wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic," he added.

Sharing the same motion poster, Priyadarshan wrote on X, "After 14 years, I’m reuniting with my old friend @akshaykumar for a horror-comedy film, marking my first collaboration with @EktaaRKapoor. Get ready for something truly special! #BhoothBangla."

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's collaboration

Their collaboration started with Hera Pheri in 2000, a film that quickly became a cult classic. The movie's quirky plot and memorable dialogues, combined with Akshay's comic timing, made it an instant hit.

Priyadarshan and Akshay's collaboration continued with Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which is another standout film from their partnership.

They have also worked together in films like Khatta Meetha, De Dana Dan, Bhagam Bhag and Garam Masala.