Akshay Kumar Meets Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami In Dehradun, Discusses Film Policy Amid Mussoorie Shoot | X - pushkardhami

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 18: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence, where the two discussed the state’s film policy and its potential to attract more film productions.

During the meeting, Dhami spoke about Uttarakhand’s efforts to establish itself as a preferred destination for filmmakers, citing its natural beauty, cultural heritage and investor-friendly policies. He also said the state government aims to boost film production and create employment opportunities for local youth.

According to the state government, the discussions focused on the new film policy, the scope for shooting films in Uttarakhand and ways to develop the state into one of the country’s leading filming destinations.

Uttarakhand: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar at his residence to discuss the state’s film policy and opportunities for filmmaking https://t.co/718BywrJ4j — IANS (@ians_india) October 18, 2026

Akshay shoots upcoming film in Uttarakhand

The meeting comes as Akshay is shooting for his upcoming comedy film in Uttarakhand. The actor was recently spotted with Raashii Khanna in Mussoorie and the Landour area, where the two are reportedly filming a song for the project directed by Anees Bazmee.

Photographs shared by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Uttarakhand, showed Akshay walking through a market with Raashii. In another picture, the actor was seen riding a motorcycle on a bridge.

The upcoming film will mark the first time Akshay and Raashii share screen space. Further details about the project have not been officially provided in the information shared.

Film policy aims to simplify permissions

Under the Uttarakhand Film Policy 2024, the state government is working to create a conducive environment to encourage film production. Efforts are underway to simplify and expedite shooting permissions through a single-window clearance system.

Under the prescribed procedure, shooting permissions are facilitated within seven days, making it easier for filmmakers to coordinate with various government departments, as per DIPR Uttarakhand.

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Akshay's recent film performance

Akshay was last seen in Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan and also starring Saif Ali Khan. The film underperformed at the box office.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)