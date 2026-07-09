Akansha Ranjan Kapoor & Sharan Sharma SKIP Pheras For Registered Marriage, To Host Reception On July 12 In Mumbai: Report

Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma are set to begin a new chapter as they tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday (July 9). Staying away from traditional wedding customs, the couple chose to have a registered marriage in the presence of their closest family members and friends.

According to News18, the legal ceremony will take place at the Ranjan residence, where the couple will officially register their marriage before celebrating the occasion with their loved ones.

A source informed the portal that the couple deliberately decided against a conventional wedding. “Akansha and Sharam won’t be having traditional pheras or any elaborate religious ceremonies. Instead, they’ve chosen to keep things simple by opting for a registered marriage. The legal formalities will take place at the Ranjan residence in Mumbai," the source stated.

The insider further shared that the focus is on celebrating their relationship in a personal and meaningful way rather than following elaborate rituals. "The couple will sign the marriage documents in the presence of their near and dear ones. The emphasis is on celebrating the union with loved ones rather than following conventional wedding customs, making it a personal and low-key occasion."

After completing the legal formalities, Akansha and Sharan will host a luncheon for family and close friends at the residence. "Once the marriage is officially registered, the couple will host a cosy luncheon for their guests. The afternoon gathering will feature toasts and speeches from family and friends," the source added.

The celebrations, however, will continue with a grand reception on July 12 at JW Marriott in Juhu. The event is expected to be attended by several prominent names from the film industry.

Among those expected at the reception are Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Athiya Shetty, Kiara Advani, Ektaa R Kapoor and Karan Johar. Akansha's parents, actor-director Shashi Ranjan and television producer Anu Ranjan, share close ties with several members of the film fraternity.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma have reportedly been in a relationship since 2022 but largely kept their romance away from the public eye.

On the professional front, Akansha was last seen in Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 and is awaiting the release of her Netflix film Ikka. Sharan Sharma last directed Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.