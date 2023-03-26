Akanksha Dubey Death: Rani Chatterjee, Aamrapali and other Bhojpuri celebs offer condolences

Akanksha Dubey | Instagram

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey died by suicide in a hotel room in Varanasi on Sunday. She was in Varanasi for shooting of a film.

The news of the 25-year-old actor-model's death has sent shockwaves in the Bhojpuri film industry. Several celebrities have also extended their condolences on their respective social media accounts.

Celebs mourn Akanksha's death

Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee shared a picture of Akanksha and said she is 'hurt' by the news.

"Can't believe seeing this news. 💔what should i write It is not right to end your life like this. 🥹 May your soul find peace wherever it is, which it could not find in this world, it could find it in heaven. It is hurting a lot 🥹💔 om shanti 🙏🏻 #rip #aakanshadubey," Rani captioned her post.

Actress Aamrapali Dubey shared a selfie with Akanksha and penned an emotional note in Hindi. She wrote, "मुझे तुम्हारे साथ खिचवायी हर तस्वीर सिर्फ़ तुम्हारी उपलब्धियों में इस्तेमाल करनी थी बेटा," and added a few broken heart emojis.

Actor Vinay Anand also shared a photo of the late actress on Instagram and wrote, "Bhojpuri kalakaar akansha Dubey ji ne suicide kiya , abhi pata chala , sunkar dukh huwa , humne kabhi sath kaam nahi kiya , jahan tak yaad hai , is ke peeche ki wajah kya hai yeh pata nahi chala , zaroor Janna chahoonga ki wajah kya hai , ishwar aatama ko Shanti dein , Hari om."

Several other celebrities like Pakkhi Hegde, Poonam Dubey and others also shared their condolences.

Akanksha's death

Akanksha was found hanging inside the hotel room. The actress attended a birthday party hours before her death and she returned to her hotel room around 1.15 pm.

Akanksha had worked in Bhojpuri cinema, music, and films. She had huge followers on Instagram and her reel videos were quite popular. Just hours before her death, she posted a belly dance video on Instagram. A video of Akanksha crying inconsolably during an Instagram LIVE, hours before her death, has also surfaced on social media platforms.

About Akanksha

It's reported that the actor has risen to fame in quick time. She started gaining prominence as one of the well-known artists of Uttar Pradesh.

According to a report in AajTak, Akanksha suffered depression in 2018 and had taken a break from films. She made a comeback after a couple of years and had reportedly credited her mother for supporting her during the difficult phase.

Akanksha made her debut at the age of 17 with a film titled Meri Jung Mera Faisla. She was also seen in Mujhse Shadi Karogi (Bhojpuri), Veeron Ke Veer, Fighter King, Kasam Paida Karne KI 2 and other projects.