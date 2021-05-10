'Ajeeb Daastaans' actor Armaan Ralhan opens up about the Netflix anthology, nepotism & working with Fatima Sana Shaikh

Armaan Ralhan is back after a gap of five years, and is currently lighting up the OTT space in Majnu from Netflix’s anthology, Ajeeb Daastaans. The actor, who was last seen in Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor-starrer Befikre, is the grandson of yesteryear’s filmmaker, OP Ralhan. Read on as he talks about the anthology, working with Fatima Sana Shaikh, nepotism, and more. Excerpts:

What drew you to the character in Majnu from Ajeeb Daastaans?

I have always loved these kinds of characters. Of course, I do like the quintessential romantic hero characters, too. But these kinds of characters are really exciting, because they are layered and have different shades. With the quintessential good guy characters, you may not get to play these elements.

You had a few intimate scenes with Fatima Sana Shaikh. How did you break the ice with her before those scenes?

Before we started filming, we had multiple reading sessions. I got to know Fatima a bit then. In fact, Jaideep [Ahlawat] and I didn’t get to spend as much time before the shoot as Fatima and I did. To me, the intimate scenes are just like other scenes. For instance, if I have to kill somebody onscreen, it’s just a scene. By the same yardstick, I approached these scenes too. Of course, there is a trust factor between co-actors that helps. You want your co-actor to be comfortable and vice versa. At the end of the day, you are just telling a story.