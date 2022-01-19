Ajay Devgn reveals why he chose to produce The Great Indian Murder

The upcoming web series The Great Indian Murder is being produced by Ajay Devgn and Priti Vinay Sinha under their respective banners Ajay Devgn FFilms and RLE Media. It stars Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chadda in pivotal roles and is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. The cast and makers held a virtual event to unveil the trailer of the show. Ajay spoke about what made him greenlight the project, his plans for OTT, and more.

When asked what made him produce The Great Indian Murder, Ajay explains, “Actually, I got very fascinated by the book Six Suspects, and then we thought that this is something we would really like to make. It has mystery, thrill, drama and is also a well-written script. We started putting things together, and luckily we got a fabulous director and a fantastic cast; therefore, everything fell into place.”

Ajay plans to explore the OTT space more now. “As a producer, yes, we are planning a lot of things. A lot of scripting is going on. By the end of the year, you will see a couple of films on OTT. Also, personally, there is something for me as an actor. All in all, I am doing a lot of stuff,” he shares.

According to Ajay, OTT allows creators to focus on the content in a much more fruitful manner. “The best thing about OTT now is that we can work on scripts first. Scripts play a vital role in translating into films/shows. So in terms of storytelling what we couldn’t do in films, we can do on OTT. Apart from all of what I have mentioned, you can think of new ideas. When you are scripting and working on stories, you listen to new ideas. The audience has evolved, and they love to watch real stories on digital platforms,” he says.

Ajay is proud of the way Indian digital content is, especially in comparison to the international OTT offerings. “We have started recently as an ott industry in India. But we are doing fabulously well and maturing very fast. It always takes some time, but we will keep doing much better work. The West has been doing this for quite some time. When I watch some series from the West, I notice how they are trying to perfect their screenplay. That has already begun here, and people are doing a fabulous job. I think the earthiness in our Indian characters and Indian culture is very vast. So the kind of stories we can tell, I think we can go beyond them eventually,” Ajay concludes.

The Great Indian Murder will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from February 4 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 06:12 AM IST