Ajay Devgn mourns demise of football legend Chuni Goswami

Mumbai: Ajay Devgn has taken to Twitter to mourn the demise of legendary former Indian football captain Chuni Goswami, and express condolences to his family.

Chuni Goswami passed away following a cardiac arrest in a Kolkata hospital on Thursday, after battling prolonged illness.

Devgn has had the opportunity to spend time with legendary footballers from Bengal including Goswami and the late PK Banerjee during the Kolkata shoot schedule of his forthcoming movie, "Maidaan".

Talking about the same, Ajay Devgn tweeted on Friday: "While shooting Maidaan, I became acquainted with football legend Chuni Goswami's contribution to the sport. Heartfelt condolences to his family. #RIPChuniGoswami."