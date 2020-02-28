Ajay Devgn all set to star in the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaithi, confirms reports

The director of the Hindi remake has not been confirmed and neither has the title been announced.

Kaithi's story revolved around an ex-convict who is longing to meet his daughter after leaving prison, however, his endeavours are interrupted, making him go to surprising lengths to see her. The movie also starred actors Narain and Dheena.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn was last seen in the movie Tanhaji, based on the life of the Marathi military leader and warriorof the 17th century, Tanaji Malusare. The actor will also be seen next in his upcoming films; Sooryavanshi, Maidaan and Chhalaang.