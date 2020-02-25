Kajol shares Ajay Devgn's version of selfie; see pic

Bollywood actress Kajol has been tutoring her actor-filmmaker husband Ajay Devgn on how to click selfies!

Kajol on Tuesday morning took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself sitting on a stair case. According to the caption, it seemed that the actress wanted her hubby to feature in the photo with her.

She captioned the image: "Me: Baby let's take a selfie na... Hubby: Go sit there I will take it... Me: Selfie means both of us together and someone in the pic clicks it. His answer: pointing finger.. laugh emojis."