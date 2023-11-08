Ajay Bahl Clarifies Post Statement On The Ladykiller Being 'Incomplete': 'Sarcasm Can Sometimes Be Misinterpreted' | Photo Via Instagram

Ajay Bahl has come out with a statement talking about the recent comments he made about the Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'The Lady Killer' being "incomplete".

The filmmaker has now said it was a humorous take on baseless rumors circulating about the film's status, and that sarcasm can sometimes be misinterpreted. Bahl had taken to the comment section of Tried and Refused Productions' YouTube page, where he reportedly acknowledged the film's "incompleteness, stating that 30 pages out of the 117-page screenplay were never filmed".

Now, Bahl has come out with a statement, giving his two cents about what he was trying to convey. "It's a humorous take on baseless rumors circulating about the film's completion status. I understand that humour and sarcasm can sometimes be misinterpreted. I want to emphasise that "Ladykiller" is a complete film which has been released for the audiences and I am immensely proud of this project," Bahl said in a statement.

The film was reportedly made on a whopping budget of Rs 45 crore and has raked in Rs 38,000 in the box-office. The disastrous performance of the film is reportedly due to -- a cost-overrun, rains in Uttarakhand and a lack of reshoots.