Aishwarya shares cute selfie with Aaradhya in Rome, but Abhishek's jacket in the frame is unmissable

It’s indeed difficult to believe that she’s ageing. The beautiful Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 46 on November 1, and celebrated her special day in Rome, accompanied by husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. A holiday in Rome is indeed a great way to ring in one’s birthday, indeed. Looks like the couple and the little one are all having a great time!

Aishwarya treated her fans with a happy picture from the trip. In it, the mother and the daughter pose for the camera. While Aaradhya shows a victory sign, her mother flashes a broad, warm smile. Abhishek isn’t posing, but shows off his back to the camera, and his jacket reads ‘Forever’.