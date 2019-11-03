Aishwarya shares cute selfie with Aaradhya in Rome, but Abhishek's jacket in the frame is unmissable

It’s indeed difficult to believe that she’s ageing. The beautiful Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 46 on November 1, and celebrated her special day in Rome, accompanied by husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. A holiday in Rome is indeed a great way to ring in one’s birthday, indeed. Looks like the couple and the little one are all having a great time!
Aishwarya treated her fans with a happy picture from the trip. In it, the mother and the daughter pose for the camera. While Aaradhya shows a victory sign, her mother flashes a broad, warm smile. Abhishek isn’t posing, but shows off his back to the camera, and his jacket reads ‘Forever’.
Earlier, the actor also shared a couple of photos of the family, all decked up. And oh, did you know that Aaradhya is pro at taking selfies now?
On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan. The film received lukewarm response, and she hasn’t had a release after that. She and Abhishek, in 2018, signed Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun but we hear the film is now shelved.
