Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Maleficent' style has a French connection

Mumbai: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has lent her voice for Angelina Jolie's titular character in "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil", in the film's dubbed Hindi version. For promotion of the film in India, Aishwarya got a spiffy French twist in style.

For a special promotional shoot for the film, Aishwarya's hair was done up by French hair expert Florian Hurel.

"The look is used for the promotion of the film. With the team, including make-up artist Mickey Contractor, we spoke about what were we going to do. I came up with two hairstyle references and she agreed to go with the one I thought will be the best for the promo shoot -- and inspiring from Angelina," said Hurel.