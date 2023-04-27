Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares, 'It’s the end of the journey but it’s exciting that we are going to share PS: 2 with people'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | All pics: Varinder Chawla

The team of Ponniyin Selvan: 2 attended a press meet to promote the film in Mumbai. Present were the film’s main cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi and Jayam Ravi. Musical genius AR Rahman along with maverick director Mani Ratnam were there as well. The Free Press Journal also attended the event.

Vikram is elated about his experience of working in PS 2. “This has been a very special film for all of us. Mani sir is a guru. It was like all work and no play. I loved working on this dream project as everyone was dying to make this film. Each character has a face. It was wonderful but more than that we had fun,” he recalls.

He adds, “Initially we would ponder what happened and how Mani sir tortured us. Every day I would feel, am going to stop shooting this film. But we would jump out of the bed for the next day’s shoot. It’s a story that has lived in everyone’s hearts. In the South to be part of this story is an opportunity. I can't wait for the film to be released.”

Aishwarya gets candid about the emotional journey of PS 2. “Actors are emotional. By the end of this promotional event, right now, we are going through emotional feelings deep down inside us. You’re watching the promos with glazed eyes as it’s the end of the journey, but it’s exciting that we are going to share the film with the people. It’s a gamut of emotions. You need to focus on reality. We feel happy because we have received unconditional love while essaying all these characters on reel,” she explains.

Trisha tells, “I have too many memories that I will cherish forever. Firstly, back home I haven’t been a part of any multi-starrer; the only time I get to meet everybody in one is probably an award function or something else. We don’t meet that often otherwise. This was like shooting with a whole bunch of talent every day for 130 days. It's all so special because all of us have had our emotional moments over the last week where we were laughing like crazy people, breaking down and crying and then another person starts crying.”

Sobhita states, “We had such a beautiful time shooting both parts together and the promotions. Everyone has responded so positively and with such respect for the film and the making that it is really a joy and a film is only complete when it has an eager audience, that’s one half of filmmaking. It’s been a beautiful response and that really rejuvenated us and of course because of promotions all of us came much closer so I have great memories.”

When Mani was asked if he feels any pressure for making a historical film, he shares, “Whatever film you make, you try to make it as well as you can. But when it is a period drama, and when it is historical, though it is historical fiction, once it is a historical thing you try to go as close as you can and not fantasise it and add elements which are not too real but try to bring it as close to reality as possible. This film was treated in that fashion and the objective while making it was simple, it should look like it is happening now or it should look like we are there next to the characters.”

Ponniyin Selvan: 2 will hit screens on April 28.