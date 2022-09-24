Photos: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a vision in white for 'PS-1' promotions in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 24, 2022

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is returning to the big screen after four years, will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan: 1'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The former Miss World was snapped in Mumbai on Saturday for the promotions of her film

Photo by Viral Bhayani

For the event, Ash wore a pristine white kurta set. She let her tresses down and went for minimal makeup.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

'Ponniyin Selvan: 1' is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aishwarya will be seen in dual roles in 'PS-1'. She will play queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as Mandakini Devi in the historical drama

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The film also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi, and Trisha in key roles

Photo by Viral Bhayani

It will release in theatres on September 30 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada

Photo by Viral Bhayani

