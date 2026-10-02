Aishwarya Lekshmi Denies Being Part Of Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone's Raaka: 'Somebody Please Cast Me'

Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi recently clarified that she is not part of Allu Arjun and Atlee’s much-awaited film Raaka. She addressed the recent casting rumours in an interview, putting an end to speculation about her alleged involvement in the project. Reports had recently suggested that Aishwarya was being considered for a role in Raaka, with some reports even claiming that she could play a negative character.

However, dismissing the rumours, the actress told India Today, "No, I am not part of the film. Somebody please cast me in the film."

All about Raaka

Raaka marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and filmmaker Atlee and is among the most anticipated upcoming projects. The film reportedly spans two different timelines, with Mrunal Thakur leading the contemporary portion.

The historical Vedic-era segment features Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to feature in an extended cameo, which is reportedly scheduled to be filmed during an international shoot.

In the Puranic Vedic-era portions, Deepika reportedly plays a pregnant woman fighting for survival, whose story intersects with Rashmika’s character. Rashmika is said to play a guide and protector, while Janhvi reportedly essays a tribal queen who holds an important position in the ancient timeline.

For Deepika, Raaka marks her second collaboration with Atlee after Jawan (2023), which starred Shah Rukh Khan. However, the film will be her first collaboration with Allu Arjun.

The makers have kept details about the plot under wraps, adding to the curiosity surrounding the project. A recently released teaser carried the line, "Beyond what seemed possible. We Dared to Imagine. We Dared to Archive. Raaka: A global triumph (sic)." An earlier ‘37’ hint had also sparked speculation about the film.

What’s next for Aishwarya Lekshmi?

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Lekshmi has several projects in her lineup. She will next be seen alongside Arjun Das in #Love.