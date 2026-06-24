AICWA Demands FIR Against Sanjay Leela Bhansali Over Worker's Death On Love & War Mumbai Set, Seeks ₹1 Crore Compensation

AICWA Calls For Probe Into Worker's Death On Bhansali Set | Photo Via Instagram

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded an FIR against filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his production house, Bhansali Productions, following the death of worker Chandradhari Singh Yadav, a 42-year-old carpenter who reportedly died after suffering a severe electric shock during the early hours of June 17 while shooting Love & War at a Mumbai studio.

AICWA Demands FIR Against Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The association has also sought Rs 1 crore compensation for the deceased worker’s family, calling for strict accountability, and has demanded a high-level investigation into alleged safety lapses on set, citing negligence and violation of workplace safety norms.

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The association also shared that several workers present at the location were also reportedly injured during the incident, though complete and verified details regarding their condition and the exact circumstances of the event have not yet been clearly established.

AICWA stated that over the years, several serious incidents have been reported on film sets associated with Bhansali. During the production of Devdas (2000–2001), worker Dindayal Yadav lost his life, while another worker sustained serious injuries, and in 2001, worker Subhash Morkar also reportedly died during the same production. During the production of Padmaavat, worker Mukesh Dakiya, aged 34, reportedly died in a workplace accident.

AICWA has also repeatedly raised concerns about poor compliance with safety regulations on film sets, stating that workers are often made to work under highly demanding conditions, with shifts lasting 16 to 20 hours a day. According to the association, such long working hours, along with weak safety supervision and poor enforcement of safety norms, increase the risk of accidents and fatal incidents.

As of now, Bhansali Productions have not issued any official statement.