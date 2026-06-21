Love & War: Worker Dies On Sets Of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal's Film; Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Production House Offers ₹40 Lakh As Compensation

Love & War Set Tragedy | Instagram

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, has made headlines for a tragic reason. According to the Film Studio Setting and Allied Mazdoor Union (FSSAMU), a 42-year-old carpenter, Chandradhari Yadav, died on the sets of the film at Royal Pump Studio in Goregaon East, Mumbai, at around 3 a.m. on June 17, 2026. Reportedly, he died due to a short circuit, but the exact cause of death is not yet known. Yadav is survived by his wife and two daughters.

According to a report in The Times of India, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and FSSAMU jointly approached the producers of Love & War and requested financial assistance and support for the worker's family. Bhansali Productions reportedly offered Rs. 40 lakh to Yadav's family as compensation.

Speaking to the news portal, FWICE president B.N. Tiwari said, “Apart from monetary compensation, we have requested the producer to take responsibility for the children’s education. Workers are often made to work far beyond the prescribed eight to ten hours, and there is a limit to how much a person can physically stretch themselves at work. Once the post-mortem report comes, we will decide our next course of action. No matter how big the producer is or how big a film is being made, workers’ lives cannot be put at risk.”

FWICE general secretary Ashok Dubey said, “Chandradhari had been working continuously on the set for the past three days and had been on duty from 7 a.m. until 3 a.m. on the day of the incident. According to those present, he suffered an electric shock and was rushed to a hospital, where he passed away. We have also written to Mr. Bhansali requesting employment for his wife in his production house.”

So far, Bhansali Productions has not issued any statement regarding the incident.

Love & War Release Date

Meanwhile, Love & War, which was originally slated for release this year, has been postponed to January 2027.