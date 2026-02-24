 'AI Se Photo Banaoge...': Chakshdeep Singh Claps Back At Anisha Shinde's Allegations Of Him Dating A Sardarni During Splitsvilla 16
Anisha Shinde claimed in a recent podcast that Chakshdeep Singh told her early on that he was dating someone outside the show and planning to marry within two years. Chaksh has denied the allegations, calling them "paid negative PR" and demanding proof on social media.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 11:32 AM IST
Splitsvilla 16 contestant Chakshdeep Singh is known for his grounded and respectful demeanor. He was initially paired with Anisha Shinde, but the two later had a fallout. Recently, reports have surfaced suggesting that Chaksh was not single during his time on Splitsvilla 16. In a recent podcast with Harsh and Rushali, Anisha revealed that Chaksh had told her he was in a relationship outside the show and was even planning to marry the girl within the next two years.

Did Chakshdeep Singh Have A Girlfriend Outside Splitsvilla 16?

In a recent podcast with Harsh and Rushali, Anisha revealed that Chaksh told her on the 6th–7th day that he was dating a Sardarni. According to her, they decided to continue performing together on the show and then see how things unfolded. "Usne mujhe full dikha diya tha, pyaar me hai, ye wo. Aur usne mujhe 6-7 day pe bola (about his alleged relationship outside the show)." Anisha further claimed that by the 6th–7th day, everyone had already formed connections, leaving her with no option but to explore other possibilities.

Chakshdeep Calls Anisha's Claims To Be 'Negative PR'

Anisha’s revelation about Chaksh’s alleged relationship outside Splitsvilla 16 was reported by journalist Jeevika. In the comments section of the post, Chaksh asked for proof. Responding to him, Jeevika wrote, "If there was absolutely no truth to it, Chaksh...why the frantic DMs? Why were you trying to reach me on my socials?" The comment now appears to have been deleted.

So she is Jeevika popular TV/reality show journalist She also confirmed that Chaksh has a girlfriend outside the show and that he is getting married within the next two years. She even made a video about it and just look what she replied to Chaksh’s comment
by u/Beautiful_Catch_3831 in splitsvillaMTV

Chaksh also shared a photo on his Instagram story, which has since been circulating online, claiming that the woman in the image is his Sardarni. He wrote, "AI photo banaogey toh koi sundar si banana. Meri sari ex sundar thi kaafi dil se bhi aur waise bhi." He further reposted related content on his story, stating that Anisha’s allegations against him are nothing but "paid negative PR."

Chaksh and his sardarni

Splitsvilla 16 airs new episodes three days a week, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The show can be watched on MTV India and Jio Hotstar.

