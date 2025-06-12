Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Rana Daggubati's Rana Naidu 2 Makers Cancel Fan & Media Event In Mumbai

In the wake of a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, several high-profile events in the entertainment industry have been cancelled of respect for the victims and their families.

On Thursday, the makers of Rana Naidu Season 2, starring Rana Daggubati, Arjun Rampal, Surveen Chawla and others, cancelled their planned screening event in Mumbai. The fan-and-media gathering was scheduled to be attended by the show's cast, crew, fans, and members of the media.

In an official statement, the makers said, "In light of the tragic news concerning the Air India flight, and in solidarity with the families of those impacted, we have made a decision to cancel today's fan and media event of Rana Naidu Season 2. Our hopes and prayers are with the families of those affected by this devastating news."

Superstar Salman Khan was also scheduled to attend an event in Mumbai, where he was to be announced as the brand ambassador for the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL). However, the organisers called off the event after the Ahmedabad incident and informed the media about the cancellation on-site.

Additionally, the trailer launch of Kannappa, starring Akshay Kumar and Vishnu Manchu, has also been postponed. The film's makers also cancelled the pre-release event in Indore, which was earlier scheduled for June 13.

Ahmedabad plane crash

The cancellations followed a catastrophic air accident involving an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The aircraft, en route to London with 242 passengers on board, crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12 at 1:38 pm.

According to reports, the captain issued a mayday call to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) within a minute of takeoff, and the aircraft crashed into a nearby building.

Dramatic visuals from the crash site have since gone viral on social media, showing the aircraft engulfed in flames. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among the passengers on board.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), with around 90 personnel, were dispatched from Gandhinagar to assist in the rescue operations. Additional teams from Vadodara were also mobilised, as confirmed by ANI.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the country, with condolences pouring in from across the political, entertainment, and sports fraternities. Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their grief over the devastating crash.