'Agar Sach Mein...': Akanksha Chamola Breaks Silence On ₹10 Crore Alimony Rumours Amid Ongoing Divorce With Gaurav Khanna

Akanksha Chamola Breaks Silence On ₹10 Crore Alimony Rumours Amid Ongoing Divorce With Gaurav Khanna |

Gaurav Khanna’s estranged wife, Akanksha Chamola, has reacted to rumours of taking Rs 10 crore as alimony from the actor. The Lock Upp fame actress dismissed the claims, stating that she has not asked for such a whopping amount. Her clarification came after Orry commented on her divorce and said, “I’m sure she’s going to take something from him in that divorce.”

Akanksha Chamola On Taking Rs. 10 Crore Alimony

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Akanksha was asked whether she was seeking Rs 10 crore as alimony. Responding to the question, she said, “Agar manga hota aur agar mil gaya hota to main yaha baithti.” She further dismissed the rumours, adding, “Agar sach me mere pas itne paise hote na to main kab ka ye desh chor kar chali gayi hoti.”

Akanksha clarified that she has not sought such a substantial amount as alimony. During the interview, she also addressed trolls who have labelled her a “sugar daddy seeker” because she married Gaurav, who is 10 years older than her, at the age of 24.

Responding to the comments, Akanksha said that men around the age of 30, 40 or 50 are referred to as sugar daddies. Indirectly referring to Gaurav, she added, “10 saal bada sugar daddy nahi ho sakta hai.”

Akanksha also addressed why she has not changed her Instagram username, which still reads “Akanksha Gaurav Khanna.” She explained that she has been unable to change it due to an issue with Meta, saying, “Meta wale kar nahi rahe hain.”

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna got married on November 24, 2016, in a three-day wedding celebration in Kanpur, Gaurav’s hometown. After nearly a decade of marriage, Akanksha publicly confirmed their separation during the premiere of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa in June 2026, revealing that they had been living separately for about a year. She said the decision was mutual and that there was no bad blood between them, explaining that they had realised they were no longer compatible as partners and wanted different futures.