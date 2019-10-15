After TikTok murderer's adulation for Kabir Singh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga says his protagonists never 'supported murder'

The recent viral story on the internet about famous TikTok star Johnny Dada aka Ashwani Kumar who murdered a Dubai based flight attendant Nitika Sharma with whom he was obsessed with. Nitika was about to get married in December.

As per the Bijnor Police’s investigation, Kumar who was quite active on Video making app TikTok, was wanted for three murders in Uttar Pradesh and subsequently committed suicide last week. Kumar was often shared his TikTok videos influenced by Kabir Singh movie’s well known dialoguse and images. It appeared that the character's aggressive beliefs resonated with him, in one of his videos, the TikTok star mouthed Kapoor's dialogue from the film, "Jo mera nahin ho sakta, usse kisi aur ke hone ka mauka nahin doonga."

In an interview to mid-day ‘Kabir Singh’ director Sandeep Reddy Vanga said,"I feel sorry for the girl and her family. It is unfortunate that people have lost their lives. As filmmakers, we are responsible for our craft and need to consider the repercussions, but never have my films [endorsed] killing anyone. Kabir Singh or even Arjun Reddy [the Telugu original] never [supported] murder," said the filmmaker, who has been battling brickbats since the movie hit theatres.