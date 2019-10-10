After 'Kabir Singh', Sandeep Reddy Vanga to come up with crime drama

After giving a blockbuster hit 'Kabir Singh' starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to come up with his next untitled film.

The producers of 'Kabir Singh,' Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani have been roped in to bankroll the film which will be a crime drama.

The cast of the film will be announced soon.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle.