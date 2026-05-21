After The Roshans, Is Shashi Ranjan Planning A Documentary On Shatrughan Sinha And His Family’s Cinematic Legacy? Here’s What We Know

Shatrughan Sinha with wife Poonam, daughter Sonakshi, and sons Luv and Kush | Instagram_@aslisona

Actor-producer Shashi Ranjan, who shares deep friendships with Bollywood seniors like Rakesh Roshan and Shatrughan Sinha for decades, is fast-churning out star documentaries.

In 2025, he made a four-part one titled The Roshans, and it was well received. In fact, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and his superstar son, Hrithik Roshan, threw a lavish, star-packed party on February 16 last year at a suburban Mumbai five-star hotel to celebrate the success of their heritage, which was showcased in the documentary. Their lineage includes the brilliance of Hrithik’s grandfather, the celebrated composer Roshan, his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan and, of course, his uncle, music director Rajesh Roshan.

Sonakshi Sinha | Instagram_@aslisona

Now, Ranjan is allegedly working on another biographical documentary on the Sinha family. While the main focus will be actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha’s journey from Bihar to Bombay (Mumbai’s earlier name), film media persons who have been associated with the Sinhas for five decades say that there is enough fodder here because this Bihari family has many achievers. Besides Shotgun’s own travails as an actor-politician, there is also the journey of his actress-wife, Poonam Sinha, and his superstar beti, Sonakshi Sinha. Of the Sinha twins, Luv is an actor and Kush is a film director.

Shatrughan Sinha, who is a highly respected name in Indian cinema and politics, also got published in 2016. His biography, titled Anything But Khamosh: The Shatrughan Sinha Biography, was authored by senior journalist Bharati S. Pradhan. Despite an authorised biography, there is ambiguity on Sinha’s age.

According to close sources, age is a taboo topic with the actor, who is otherwise famous for his frank speak. Many unverified digital platforms say that the Bihari Babu will turn 80 on December 9; some others say his birthday falls on July 15. Be that as it may, Sinha, who is a Member of Parliament from the Asansol constituency, having won his Lok Sabha seat on behalf of the Trinamool Congress in 2024, is a force to reckon with. He is famous for his strong and fiery dialogue delivery on screen, and his quick wit and repartee off it. And Shotgun is also a media darling because he delights the fourth estate with quotable quotes on politics, film and current affairs. His trademark “Khamosh” (silence) is likely to pepper up proceedings in his upcoming documentary. And his star beti Sonakshi’s participation will most certainly bring in the required glamour quotient.