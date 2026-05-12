System Trailer: Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika Battle Power & Corruption In Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Intense Courtroom Thriller

The makers of System unveiled the trailer of the upcoming courtroom drama on Tuesday, offering audiences a glimpse into a gripping story where truth, power and justice collide. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film stars Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika in lead roles and is backed by Baweja Studios.

The trailer hints at an intense legal thriller packed with courtroom confrontations, emotional conflicts and social commentary. At the heart of the story is a battle against a system where influence appears stronger than truth.

The film introduces Sonakshi as Neha, an ambitious young lawyer determined to prove herself worthy of becoming a partner in her father’s law firm. Her father’s role is played by Ashutosh Gowariker. To strengthen her case, Neha brings in Sarika, portrayed by Jyotika, a sharp courtroom stenographer who seems to be hiding secrets and personal motives of her own.

As the trailer unfolds, viewers are taken through high-stakes courtroom drama, complicated personal relationships and emotionally charged moments. One of the dialogues from the trailer - “Ameeri ke shor mein gareeb ki awaaz kho jaati hai” - stands out and underlines the film’s central conflict surrounding inequality and justice.

Sonakshi Sinha, who essays the role of a public prosecutor, also shared her experience of working on the project. She said, “Playing this character has been deeply rewarding. I’m always drawn to stories that challenge me as an actor, and Prime Video has given me the opportunity to explore diverse genres and themes - from Dahaad to now System. This original movie is more than just a legal drama; it reflects the society we live in, where justice can sometimes be as divided as the social structures around us. Ashwiny’s clear vision helped me bring out my best and I’m excited to see how audiences respond when System premieres.”

Talking about her role, Jyotika added, “Portraying such a layered character in System was both exciting and challenging. The film explores the contrasts of modern India, where privilege and inequality coexist. Ashwiny brings a clear and engaging vision to the story, from well-developed characters to realistic settings. I am certain System will resonate with everyone.”

Speaking about the film, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said, “I believe there are innumerable stories that surround us but bringing them to life on screen authentically and creatively, is tough. I love to challenge myself and that’s why System came into existence. I am confident that this original movie will not only entertain but also spark cultural conversations among viewers in India and around the world.”

Apart from Sonakshi and Jyotika, the film also stars Preeti Agarwal, Addinath Kothare, Aashriya Mishra, Gaurav Pandey and Sayandeep Sengupta in key roles.

System is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on May 22.