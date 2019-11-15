After Rabi Pirzada, Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi quits showbiz

Islamabad: Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi on Thursday announced his decision to quit showbiz.

In a video shared by him on Twitter, Abbasi spoke about his journey - how he became an atheist when he was 14-15 years old and how science "brought him back" being a theist when he went to the US.

"I want to spend the rest of my life talking about God," Abbasi said in the video-sharing that his decision is based on 10 years research.

Abbasi, who recently married Naimal Khawar, said that now he will try to shape his life in accordance with Islam and will try to spread across the message through various platforms.