After Pranit More Row, Comedian Madhur Virli Deactivates Social Media As Old Clip Sparks Outrage |

After comedian Pranit More, another stand-up comic has landed in controversy. This time, it is Madhur Virli. The comedian has deactivated his social media account after an old performance clip resurfaced online. With an investigation already underway in connection with Pranit's controversy, several social media users are now demanding strict action against Madhur as well.

An old video of Madhur has gone viral on social media, in which he is seen making comments about rape. In the clip, he appears to explain why some perpetrators commit murder after rape. His remarks have been widely criticised online, with many users calling them insensitive and objectionable.

A user uploaded the video on X, saying, "After Pranit now MADHUR VIRLI such insensitive comment against rape victims Ppl are speaking anything BS in the name of dank comedy. Strict action needed." Another user tagged the National Commission for Women and urged authorities to take action against the comedian. The post read, "@NCWIndia take some strict actions against this filthy man 'Madhur Virli.'"

>After Pranit now MADHUR VIRLI

>such insensitive comment against rape victims

>Ppl are speaking anything BS in the name of dank comedy

>strict action needed pic.twitter.com/SH8IDLI5Up — ASH (@CA_ashhh) June 12, 2026

Another user wrote, "Meet MADHUR VIRLI, making fun of rape of women. Socalled educated liberals giggling away, which include both male & females. Hope it happens with their families! Then we will see the reaction of these Liberals. Will they mock and make fun the same way?"

@NCWIndia take some strict actions against this filthy man "Madhur Virli" https://t.co/QTBwusY9pv — Urmila Shah (@Urmi_Seth27) June 12, 2026

Expressing disappointment over the comedian's remarks, another social media user wrote, "There are thousands of topics on which you can write a joke but they choose such sensitive topic for few laughs.. I feel pity for his audience too jinhone paise diye iss MADHUR VIRLI ka show dekhne ke liye."

There are thousands of topics on which you can write a joke but they choose such sensitive topic for few laughs.. I feel pity for his audience too jinhone paise diye iss MADHUR VIRLI ka show dekhne ke liye https://t.co/kY8tDhfcMj — pana natekar (@aEight007) June 12, 2026

Madhur Virli, a comedian, mocked rape victims and joked about the murderer of a rape victim after the assault.



Comedians have stooped to a new low where they are no longer funny. All they seem to have are jokes about disabled people, rape victims, and the objectification and… pic.twitter.com/QGBKXGS346 — Prateekaaryan 𝕏 (@AaryanPrateekX) June 12, 2026

Amid the ongoing controversy and backlash online, Madhur has deactivated his social media account.

Pranit More recently landed in controversy after a clip from his stand-up act went viral on social media. In the video, the comedian was seen making remarks about a woman and a "Rs 370 ki biryani," triggering outrage online. Following the backlash, an FIR was reportedly registered against him, with several political leaders and social media users demanding strict action over the joke.