 After Marathi Film Ekda Yeun Tar Bagha Fails To Get Screens, Devendra Fadnavis Threatens Legal Action Against Theatres
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAfter Marathi Film Ekda Yeun Tar Bagha Fails To Get Screens, Devendra Fadnavis Threatens Legal Action Against Theatres

After Marathi Film Ekda Yeun Tar Bagha Fails To Get Screens, Devendra Fadnavis Threatens Legal Action Against Theatres

BJP's Pravin Darekar raised the issue, stating that Marathi actor Prasad Khandekar's newly released film "Ekda Yeun Tar Bagha" was not getting cinema halls.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 07, 2023, 03:53 PM IST
article-image

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday stated in the legislative council here that legal action will be taken if theatres in the state refused to screen Marathi films.

The BJP's Pravin Darekar raised the issue, stating that Marathi actor Prasad Khandekar's newly released film "Ekda Yeun Tar Bagha" was not getting cinema halls.

Fadnavis said if a Marathi film was not getting theatres for screening in Maharashtra, legal action will be taken wherever necessary.

Read Also
Bobby Deol Reveals His Mother Prakash Kaur Didn't Like His Role In Animal: 'Aisi Filmein Mat Kiya...
article-image

Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve raised the issue of shade-nets used by farmers. These nets often get damaged due to the strong winds, but farmers do not get insurance compensation for such damage, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

Fadnavis said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had already given directions to formulate a scheme to deal with the issue.

Subsequently, the council was adjourned after passing condolence motions.

Read Also
Pushpa Actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari Arrested In Hyderabad For Abetting Girlfriend's Suicide
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

After Marathi Film Ekda Yeun Tar Bagha Fails To Get Screens, Devendra Fadnavis Threatens Legal...

After Marathi Film Ekda Yeun Tar Bagha Fails To Get Screens, Devendra Fadnavis Threatens Legal...

Sara Ali Khan Was REJECTED For Tripti Dimri's Role In Animal; Here's Why

Sara Ali Khan Was REJECTED For Tripti Dimri's Role In Animal; Here's Why

The Archies Review: Zoya Akhtar Brings The Perfect Christmas Movie Date That Is Contemporary And...

The Archies Review: Zoya Akhtar Brings The Perfect Christmas Movie Date That Is Contemporary And...

The Archies To Kadak Singh: What To Watch On OTT This Weekend

The Archies To Kadak Singh: What To Watch On OTT This Weekend

Bobby Deol Reveals His Mother Prakash Kaur Didn't Like His Role In Animal: 'Aisi Filmein Mat Kiya...

Bobby Deol Reveals His Mother Prakash Kaur Didn't Like His Role In Animal: 'Aisi Filmein Mat Kiya...