After Kushal Tandon Row, Gauahar Khan Tells Zaid Darbar 'Not Missing You', Asks Husband To Return Only After Winning Alliance |

Gauahar Khan is leaving no stone unturned to support her husband, Zaid Darbar, who is currently seen on Prime Video's Alliance. After hitting back at trolls who called Zaid "spineless" for not speaking up when Kushal Tandon remarked, "Tujhe saali, saari meri cheezein pasand aati hai," Gauahar shared yet another post in support of him. Wearing her heart on her sleeve, the actress confessed that she is not missing her husband and asked him to return home only after winning the show.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gauahar shared a video of herself singing Anuv Jain's Jo Tum Mere Ho. She captioned it, "My Jaan @zaid_darbar," and added, "#notmissingyou Jeet kar aana!"

Earlier, Gauahar had reacted to the criticism directed at Zaid after he chose not to confront Kushal over his controversial remark involving her. Responding to the backlash, she shared a quote on social media that read, "The more secure you are, the less you take offense." Extending her support to Zaid, she further wrote, "Not every ignorant thing needs a knee-jerk reaction. Only the wise know to do better. Proud of you."

The controversy erupted during a casual conversation in the gym area of The Alliance. Zaid Darbar told fellow contestant Kushal Tandon that he had borrowed a cigarette from him because the ones he had were "bekaar." Reacting to this, Kushal quipped, "Tujhe saali, saari meri cheezein pasand aati hai" (You always seem to like all my things), an apparent reference to his former relationship with Gauahar Khan, who is now married to Zaid. While Zaid laughed off the remark without responding, fellow contestants Mini Mathur and Arslan Goni expressed their disappointment over Kushal's remark.

New episodes of Alliance stream every day at 12 pm IST, exclusively on Prime Video. The reality show follows a daily release format over six weeks, with a total of 42 episodes.