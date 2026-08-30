After Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol & Rajkumar Santoshi To Reunite For Ghatak Ghus Ke Maarega: Reports

Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol are set to collaborate once again. After their recent reunion for Batwara 1947 , the filmmaker has confirmed another project with the actor, titled Ghatak Ghus Ke Maarega.

The upcoming film will reportedly see Sunny Deol in a character that carries the spirit of his much-loved role from the 1996 cult classic Ghatak. However, Santoshi has clarified that the new film will not be a direct sequel to the earlier movie.

The title itself is expected to evoke memories of Deol’s action-packed image from the 1990s, while the new story will have its own narrative.

The announcement comes soon after Batwara 1947, which brought Santoshi and Deol together professionally for the first time in nearly three decades.

The director and actor previously delivered several popular films together, including Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak. Their collaboration in the 1990s established them as one of the notable actor-director combinations in Hindi cinema.

With Ghatak Ghus Ke Maarega, Santoshi is looking to revisit some of the elements associated with their earlier films, including action, emotion and powerful dialogue.

The filmmaker has also indicated that the duo is discussing other projects. One of the scripts reportedly revolves around a character based in America and is said to have a strong action component.

Santoshi clarifies he is not directing Jaat 2

Amid discussions around his upcoming projects, Santoshi also addressed speculation about Jaat 2. The filmmaker clarified that he is not associated with the sequel.

Santoshi has reportedly chosen not to take up the project because he prefers not to direct follow-up films. His focus instead remains on developing fresh stories and new collaborations.

Rajkumar Santoshi working on Ada Apni Apni

Apart from his projects with Sunny Deol, Santoshi is also developing Ada Apni Apni. The title and its comedic-adventure tone may remind audiences of his 1994 cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna, but the filmmaker has stressed that the upcoming film is not a sequel.

There has also been speculation about Aamir Khan and Salman Khan being part of the project. However, Santoshi has not revealed the final casting details yet.