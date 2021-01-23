After a 10-month long stay in London, Radhika Apte is back in Mumbai

Radhika Apte, who was in London for almost 10 months is back in Mumbai. And, the actor has is getting into work mode with her new film Undercover, which will go on the floors in February.

Talking about spending time in London, Radhika, in an interview with a leading newspaper, said, “This has been my longest holiday in London, since the years I was studying here (in London). It was wonderful in the beginning as it gave me the time to focus on my health and hobbies and to understand what I want to do ahead.” While taking all necessary precautions, Radhika is currently quarantining at a hotel in keeping with all the government safety guidelines.

On the work front, Radhika was last seen in the 2020 film, Raat Akeli Hai, starring Nawazuddin Siddqui. Internationally too, the actor made waves with the 2019 release A Call to Spy.