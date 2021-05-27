Aditya Roy Kapur to head to Turkey to shoot remaining portions of his movie 'OM'?

Aditya Roy Kapur's action thriller 'OM' has been making news ever since it was announced. After Aditya's performance in 'Malang', eyes are now on the new film, which apparently will present Aditya in a fierce avatar.

According to insiders, Aditya along with the entire cast and crew of 'OM' will soon be heading to Turkey to shoot the remaining portions of the film. For now, makers are waiting for the Covid-19 situation to get better and accordingly the team will jet off.

Confirming the same, a source revealed, “The whole team is really excited to shoot the remaining portions of the film in Turkey. Aditya has been training hard and will be performing some special action sequences there specifically. They will be flying as soon as things get better, both in India and globally.”

The film is directed by Kapil Verma and co-produced by Ahmed Khan, Shaira Khan and Zee Studios. The film is slated to release this year.