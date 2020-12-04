First Look: Aditya Roy Kapur looks fierce in action thriller 'OM: The Battle Within'

"Covid notwithstanding, the year has been a special one on the work front. I have been living with OM for a few months now and to see it being announced on my birthday makes it extremely special. (I) am Looking forward to the journey," Aditya said in a statement.

Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in "Dil Bechara” will feature opposite Kapur.

"Getting to delve into the action genre so early on, is something I view as an absolute honour and have immense gratitude for to my producers and my director Kapil (Verma) for the potential they have seen in me being able to pull off such a part in our film," Sanjana said.

"After exploring many scripts and possibilities for a while, OM felt just right since it was the spectrum jump, I was looking for in terms of throwing myself into an entirely unchartered territory of a big commercial actioner, being executed in a never-seen-before way that is going to present me with new and exciting challenges," she added.

Talking about her character, she said: "My character Kavya is a girl I know each of us young girls in India aspires to be. She is confident, extremely hard-working and sharp, empathetic, brave and a crucial tenet of our film."

"I'm so excited to bring her to life, and I know I'm going to learn so much from her. I'm doing tons of action in the film, and various kinds of training and prep for the same is ongoing. It's testing and pushing me both physically and mentally, but is so thrilling! Getting to work with Adi is the best part of it all, he's working so hard for the film and is going to shine," she added.

Co-produced by Ahmed Khan, the film will be directed by debutant Kapil Verma.

The film will be shot in three cities across India and one international location. The makers hope to complete shooting of the film by March next year.

It is scheduled for a summer 2021 release.